Sterling Heights councilman joins race for U.S. House seat in Macomb

Sterling Heights City Councilman Henry Yanez announced his campaign for Congress on Tuesday in Michigan's new 10th District, joining a growing field of Democrats there.

Yanez, 64, is a retired firefighter who served three terms in the state House representing a district entirely within the new 10th, including Sterling Heights and Warren. He lost a 2018 bid for the state Senate to Republican Michael MacDonald, 47% to 51%.

"As the rising prices of everyday necessities — from groceries to gas to housing to prescriptions — squeeze working families like my own, I am running for Congress to make living more affordable for every Michigander and help people get a fair shake for a change," Yanez said in a statement.

The open seat in new 10th District, which covers portions of Macomb and Oakland counties, is expected to spark competitive races for the primary and general elections.

Former Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Carl Marlinga is considering a run in the Democratic primary. Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues, a Democrat, has launched a campaign, as well as Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney who lives in Macomb Township.

On the Republican side, businessman John James, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice, has also launched a campaign in the 10th.

Yanez spent three decades as a city of Sterling Heights firefighter and volunteer firefighter. He also served on the Michigan Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals, according to his campaign.

Yanez grew up in Madison Heights among six siblings, and his father worked for 48 years as a UAW-represented Ford welder, his campaign said. After high school, Yanez worked as a machine tool electrician before completing a fire science degree at Oakland Community College and starting his career as a firefighter and paramedic.

"Growing up in a hardworking blue-collar family, I learned from my parents the importance of service above self and helping one’s neighbor," he said.

"That foundation is what drove me to protect our community as a firefighter and paramedic for almost three decades, effectively advocate for the voiceless and forgotten up in Lansing, and do my part to build a stronger, safer community as a local official.”

