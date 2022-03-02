Senate panel questions 6th Circuit nominee Stephanie Dawkins Davis of Michigan
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — Senators questioned 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Stephanie Dawkins Davis on Wednesday about her judicial philosophy and cases that she's handled, including a 2020 lawsuit challenging Michigan's ban on transportation to the polls.
The U.S. district judge insisted twice before the Senate Judiciary Committee she doesn't subscribe to a particular judicial philosophy label like textualist or originalist.