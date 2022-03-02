Michigan lawmakers divide on Biden's speech but unite on condemning Russia

Washington — The bipartisan consensus on President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday generally started and ended with his condemnation of Russia and his cheering on of the Ukrainian resistance.

"He was smart to start with Ukraine and really challenge the world and challenge us to continue to stand firm against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, understanding that it's going to be hard, and it's gonna be a while," U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township.

"It was an important moment for the world to see the president of the United States to take that issue on and the kind of strength of the shown."

Multiple Republican members of Michigan's delegation said there's overwhelming bipartisan support for the administration and NATO's efforts to economically cut off Russia from the world's economy amid its attack on Ukraine.

"It started off great," said Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, adding that the U.S. should have sanctioned Putin immediately, "not waited a little bit."

"But nonetheless seeing Germany and other leaders within NATO really step up like that allowed that to move forward as forcefully as it has," Huizenga added. "We need to get even more forceful."

After that applause, Michigan lawmakers largely diverged in their assessments depending on party.

Huizenga and GOP Reps. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and John Moolenaar of Midland condemned the continued importation of Russian oil into the United States. They argued that the Democratic administration has been hostile to domestic oil and natural gas extraction, endangering American energy independence.

"Right now we're buying energy from Russia, and that's fueling their ability to pursue this attack on Ukraine," Moolenaar said. "He should open up the leases on public lands, really encourage our production of energy here in the United States."

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, agreed the administration was too slow to react.

"The most striking thing to me tonight was him taking no responsibility at all for some of the failures and the crises that have going on in the last year. We're in crisis in every area," Walberg added.

"I don't think there was anything except warm, fuzzy words that talked of us gaining control and doing things in great ways and yet no concrete rationale as to how they're gonna do it."

The Russia-Ukraine component of the address lasted for the first 10 minutes or so of the speech, which surprised Aaron Kall, director of debate at the University of Michigan.

"Especially since there was so much room for bipartisan consensus and applause in this area compared to other avenues," Kall said. "The president would have been wise to spend as much time possible on the one issue dominating the international and domestic media landscape."

Biden did a better job touting the legislative accomplishments of his first year than he did lobbying for future action, Kall said. Agenda items like a $15-an-hour minimum wage, gun control and voting rights legislation have "zero chance" of passing Congress before the midterm elections this fall, he noted.

Biden's most effective political "ask" was foreshadowing a supplemental request for additional COVID-19 relief and swift passage of the China competition package, Kall added. "He did a good job of tying that to inflation and economic concerns that still exist," he said.

Southfield Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence, who is retiring, shook Biden's hand after he stepped down from the dais and told him he gave the people some hope. "You knocked it out of the park," she told Biden, as captured by TV cameras.

Biden pitched pieces of his stalled domestic agenda, saying he aims to create a paid family medical leave program, preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and extend the expanded child tax cut that expired in December.

"He's under a lot of pressure from us as Democrats not to let that die. It's transformational," Lawrence said. "He also said don't defund the police, and I wanted to say 'Hallelujah,' because the Republicans keep trying to label Democrats as wanting to defund the police. That's an absolute lie."

Several GOP members said they were pleasantly surprised by the president's commitment to "secure the border" and rejection of the "defund the police" movement. But they also argued those sentiments contrast with Biden's actions so far in office.

"The proof will be in if he actually does something on this," Moolenaar said. "So far he has not."

Meijer said he appreciated that Biden said he was committed to helping veterans who may have been exposed to toxic burn pits, which he and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, have introduced legislation to address.

But he was disappointed by the passing mention about the consequences of the war in Afghanistan, where some U.S. citizens and Afghan allies who aided the U.S. are still attempting to flee the country.

"I have people who are selling their heirlooms and jewelry in order to bribe officials to get a passport, so that they can at least be eligible for the flight that they're waiting on coming," Meijer said. "And that doesn't even register? That was disappointing."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit delivered a speech in response to Biden's address on behalf of the Working Families Party, which she's part of in addition to the Democratic Party.

Tlaib praised Biden's response to the pandemic, but then turned to "unfinished" work on the Build Back Better social spending bill, which stalled in the Senate amid resistance last fall from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

She told the story of India Beckum, a Detroiter and single mother of seven, who was helped by the expanded child tax credit that expired at the end of last year. "But that lifeline is gone,"Tlaib said. "And we can't give up on her and millions like her."

