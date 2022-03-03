Levin-Stevens primary contest reflects split among Democrats over Israel
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Michigan Jewish Democrats are taking sides between two incumbent lawmakers vying for a seat in Congress representing Oakland County, and their votes could help decide the August primary election.
The race in the new 11th District pits moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Waterford Township against progressive Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township who, unlike Stevens, has been a vocal critic of Israeli policy.