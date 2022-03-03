Michigan House primary winners help Trump wing of GOP, except for one, experts say

The winners of three Republican state House special primary elections on Tuesday appear to strengthen the wing of the party that embraces former President Donald Trump's emphasis on election integrity and reviewing the November 2020 results.

Small business owner Robert Regan narrowly prevailed in the GOP west Michigan state House contest in District 74, while retired law enforcement officer Terence Mekoski won the party's nomination for Macomb County's District 36. Both are expected to win in May 3 special general elections because the districts are Republican strongholds.