Michigan Senate sending $2.5 billion tax cut to Gov. Whitmer's desk

Lansing — The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate voted Thursday to send a $2.5 billion tax cut proposal to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk, a move that could spur a high-profile, election-year veto from the state's top Democrat.

With billions of dollars in surplus funds available, GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate reached a deal this week on the legislation. It would drop the state's income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9%, increase tax deductions for seniors and allow parents to claim $500 credits for each of their dependents.

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, the proposal's sponsor, labeled it "historic" during a Thursday speech. He and other Republicans have said tax relief is due to residents amid rising consumer prices and the state's finances outperforming expectations.

But Whitmer and Democrats have argued the new measure goes too far. Her office said this week it was "time to sit around the table to negotiate a bipartisan deal."

The tax cut bill passed the Senate in a 22-15 vote with all of the Democrats in attendance opposing it, a sign of Whitmer's opposition.

"The legislation that is making its way through the Legislature is unsustainable and would either result in tax hikes later on for Michiganders or would make some of the largest funding cuts to schools, roads and police protection for communities," said Bobby Leddy, spokesman for Whitmer.

The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency has projected the changes would cut state revenues by $2.9 billion in the next fiscal year and by $2.5 billion the year after that.

In a statement, Nesbitt said the money belongs to taxpayers.

"Lowering the income tax and providing a child tax credit will save an average family of four around $1,200 each year," Nesbitt said. "This money can be better spent putting food on the table and clothing our kids than it can be growing the size of our state government."

The tax cut discussions are a key component of ongoing budget deliberations in Lansing. Whitmer has proposed a $74 billion spending plan for next year with targeted relief aimed at seniors and low-income workers.

She and lawmakers have to approve a new budget by Oct. 1, the start of the next fiscal year.

Tax cuts that are too large will "undermine our ability to fund things like education and infrastructure and public safety," Whitmer said at an event in Lansing last month.

As one of her top policy goals, Whitmer has proposed phasing back in the retirement benefits that were dropped by then-Gov. Rick Snyder in 2011, including again exempting public pensions from the 4.25% personal income tax.

Her current plan, which would be phased in over four years, would exempt public pensions from the income tax and restore deductions for private retirement income, according to a summary shared by the governor's office.

Republican lawmakers have called for an "across-the-board" approach to cutting taxes for retirees, which they have also prioritized.

Their new bill would lower the eligibility age for the state's current retirement tax deduction from 67 to 62. It also effectively doubles available retirement deductions for those born after 1945 to $40,000 for individuals and $80,000 for couples.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.