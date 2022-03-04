After threats, Michigan clerks back federal bill to expand protections for election workers

In Madison Heights, the city clerk is looking at beefing up her home security after threats received related to the 2020 election. And the clerk in Ferndale has incorporated active shooter training into her regular preparations for election workers.

They spoke to reporters Friday in support of federal legislation in Congress that would expand protections for election workers, their family members and polling locations from threats and acts of violence.

"I have seen election administration evolve from our biggest concern being whether we had enough precinct inspectors and pens, to protecting our profession and integrity from disinformation campaigns and election workers from threats and intimidation," said Ferndale Clerk Marne McGrath.

"The 2020 election cycle brought challenges that we never imagined."

The Michigan clerks suggested their staff and volunteer poll workers don't feel safe anymore as they carry out their election work. This follows an unusual storm of threats and public ire directed at election workers stemming from the 2020 election, stirred up by former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the vote was stolen.

"Never before did I have to answer questions from election workers regarding what would they do if someone brings a gun into a precinct," said Melanie Halas, the clerk in Royal Oak. "It was very disheartening to have to hear that from them, but that was what was on their mind last year."

Madison Heights Clerk Cheryl Rottmann highlighted social media comments suggesting she should be in jail after the city posted a video of staff conducting a risk-limiting audit.

Rottmann also harbors security concerns after getting a call before the last election from someone trying to learn where the city stored its election software and other probative questions.

"I am planning on increasing home security if these threats continue to escalate," said Rottmann, past president of the Oakland County Clerk's Association. "This legislation will be very helpful as a deterrent."

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, and in the House by Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township.

The Election Worker and Polling Place Protection Act would revise the Voting Rights Act to impose penalties — up to $5,000 or five years in prison — for violence, threats of violence or intimidating acts toward election workers, including poll watchers and election vendors or contractors.

The legislation would also apply to "willful" physical damage or threats of damage to physical polling locations, tabulation centers or other election infrastructure, including election officials' offices.

"The Voting Rights Act does not include specific protections for different types of election workers named in this legislation," Levin said. "The intent of the bill is to broaden the scope, based on those who experienced threats actually during the 2020 election, like tabulators and so forth."

With two major voting rights bills stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate, the fate of the Ossoff legislation is uncertain, but Levin was optimistic it could advance given the issue, he said.

Chui Karega, general counsel for the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, cited the onslaught of demonstrators at the TCF Center, where Detroit's absentee ballots were counted after the November 2020 election, as an example of election interference.

"We saw persons who came into the TCF Center with the express purpose of trying to stop the count from occurring," Karenga said. "This legislation is needed throughout the entire United States because we see it happening not just in Detroit, not just in Michigan, but everywhere."

A Reuters investigation last year found more than 100 threats of death or violence made to U.S. election workers and officials starting even before the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, a Republican candidate for the Michigan state Senate, Mike Detmer, said people should "show up armed" to protect GOP election observers' access to monitor the counting of ballots, in response to a question about the TCF Center.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, later referred Detmer's comments to Attorney General Dana Nessel, saying that voter intimidation by brandishing a firearm at a polling place is illegal in Michigan.

