Michigan gubernatorial hopeful tweets old 'Love City' dating profile

Lansing — Perry Johnson, a Republican candidate to be Michigan's next governor, posted on social media Friday what appeared to be an old dating profile page from the website LoveCity.com.

The Detroit News had asked Johnson, who entered the race in January, if the page was legitimate. The businessman then shared the page on Twitter, saying a reporter was looking into the profile after he announced he would attend a fundraiser for attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno featuring former President Donald Trump in Florida.

"Hilarious! Looks like younger me! Site not familiar," Johnson wrote of the dating profile. "I’m not a career politician. Real person, was likely on dating sites before married to my wife! Jeesh, desperate opposition."

It's unclear what year the dating profile is from, but it lists Johnson as 35 years old. He's now 74. The "about me" section of the page says Johnson was looking for someone 21-35 years old "who is bright and extremely attractive with a good heart."

LoveCity.com says it's been "serving online personals since 1996."

"I started my business out of my home while in graduate school and now have over 1,000 people with offices in Tokyo, Monterrey, Melborne (sic) and throughout the U.S.," the Johnson profile says. "I enjoy dancing, sporting events, traveling, movies, theatre, scuba diving and most games.

"I am extremely social and love to be around people. I am a little over 6' tall, 185 pounds with an athletic build."

Johnson married his wife, Diane, in 2008. He's running for governor as a self-described "quality guru."

Johnson's businesses include Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., which operates in the certification and registration industry, according to its website. The site says Johnson is the author of "the best-selling definitive text" on international quality standards, ISO 9000: Meeting the New International Standards.

Unlike most of the other GOP candidates, Johnson has already begun running TV ads, including spots that aired during the Super Bowl. And he's pledged to give at least $2.5 million of his own money to his campaign.

Johnson's campaign consultant, John Yob, retweeted the candidate's message about the dating profile, saying it was "a fun way to end a fantastic week."

He included a link to a song by Kenny Chesney called "Love for Love City."

