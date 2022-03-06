POLITICS

Insider: Why Whitmer is urging court to restore 35,000 invalid signatures

Melissa Nann Burke Beth LeBlanc Craig Mauger
The Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign is entering a court fray over the presence of "union bugs" on petition sheets, arguing that the governor has about 35,000 signatures riding on the court's decision. 

Gretchen Whitmer for Governor filed a request to intervene in the Michigan Court of Appeals this past week in a case challenging a recent Board of State Canvassers decision disapproving ballot initiative petitions if they include a union logo. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now