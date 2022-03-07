Marlinga joins Democratic race for U.S. House in competitive Macomb district

Democrat Carl Marlinga, the former Macomb County judge and prosecutor, announced Monday that he's running again for Congress, seeking the open seat in Michigan's competitive new 10th District.

Marlinga, 75, of Sterling Heights stepped down early from the Macomb County Circuit Court bench late last month, cutting short the last few months of his six-year term. He served as Macomb County prosecutor from 1985-2004.

Marlinga joins a growing Democratic field that includes Sterling Heights City Councilman Henry Yanez, Warren City Councilwoman Angela Rogensues and Huwaida Arraf, a civil rights attorney in Macomb Township.

Republican businessman John James, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate twice, has also launched a campaign in the 10th, which includes parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

"I am running because it is absolutely vital to our country that we lead in creating good-paying American jobs by being at the forefront of industries like clean energy and advanced vehicles," Marlinga said in a statement.

"And we must bring the supply chain back home from countries like China while ending our dependence on foreign oil. This will ensure the people of Macomb and Oakland counties have good-paying jobs and also bring down costs for Michigan families and small businesses."

Republican officials have questioned whether Marlinga is eligible to run for the U.S. House, given a provision in the state constitution that requires judges to observe a one-year cooling-off period before seeking another office.

Marlinga has said the restriction wouldn't apply to his situation, arguing that it conflicts with a 1995 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that found the U.S. Constitution prohibits states from imposing congressional qualifications in addition to those spelled out in the Constitution itself.

He's pointed out an example of a Republican who stepped down from the bench and ran for Congress a few months later: Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Alice Gilbert resigned in May 1992 to run in the August 1992 Republican primary for the U.S. House in the 11th District. She lost to Joe Knollenberg and later returned to the bench.

The Michigan Republican Party filed an ethics complaint against Marlinga last month with the state Judicial Tenure Commission, calling for an investigation.

The GOP argued that, given his position as a sitting judge, Marlinga’s political campaign activity violates Michigan judicial ethics rules, and that his potential campaign violates the state constitution.

The state GOP spokesman has said the party is seeking a resolution from the judicial ethics commission but hasn't ruled out other options like litigation.

“It boils down to law and order and following the law," GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela said last month. "It’s become very clear that Democrats don’t have any other candidates who poll well, so it’s become clear that the fix is in to get Marlinga as a candidate at all costs.”

Marlinga has said did nothing wrong. He had sought a legal opinion from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office about his eligibility to run for Congress this year. Nessel's office declined to weigh in, saying it prioritizes requests affecting state government operations. Nessel is also a Democrat.

Marlinga said he wanted the AG opinion because there's no Michigan law "on point," but he's pointed out that, "as we learn in the seventh grade, the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land."

He has pointed to a 1995 opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that prohibits states from adding their own restrictions, like term limits, on who can represent them in the federal government.

Sixteen years ago, Marlinga was acquitted of federal corruption charges. He had faced up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for allegedly swapping favors in two rape cases for contributions to his unsuccessful 2002 campaign for U.S. House.

Those charges prompted Marlinga to step down as Macomb County's prosecutor in 2004 after 20 years on the job, but he later joined the bench, starting as probate judge in 2013 and was later elected to the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in 2016.

Earlier in his career, Marlinga served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan and as a special trial attorney with the U.S. Justice Department’s Organized Crime Strike Force, assigned to the Detroit office, according to his bio.

A year ago, Marlinga interviewed for the U.S. Attorney opening in the Eastern District of Michigan, but he didn't get the job, with the post going to prosecutor Dawn Ison.

He graduated from the University of Detroit and got his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

