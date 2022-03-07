Whelan's family presses Biden officials to tie release to dropping Russian sanctions

Washington — Amid Russia's war in Ukraine, the family of Michigan's Paul Whelan is arguing that the U.S. should not abandon its severe new sanctions unless Russia "unconditionally" releases both him and Trevor Reed from custody.

"There's no reason for the U.S. to to lift any of these sanctions without bringing home American citizens who are being held hostage," Whelan's brother, David, told The Detroit News. "That's what our goal is going to be. That is what our pressure is going to be on."