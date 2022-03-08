POLITICS

Senate poised to clear postal reform legislation led by Peters, Portman

Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News

Washington — The Senate is poised to pass a postal reform package aimed at shoring up the U.S. Postal Service' ailing finances and boosting transparency by allowing customers to track delivery performance.

The legislation, led by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, could pass the Senate as early as Tuesday. The bill has the backing of 14 Republican senators and 14 Democrats and passed the House with broad bipartisan support a month ago, 342-92.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now