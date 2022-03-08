Michigan term limits proposal trying to avoid petition process, candidate says

Lansing — Kevin Rinke, a Republican candidate to be Michigan's governor, criticized a proposal to change the state's term limits Tuesday, saying its backers were hoping to get the measure on the ballot without going through the petition process.

Rinke made the comment in a statement a week after Voters for Transparency and Term Limits announced plans to pursue a constitutional amendment to shrink the maximum overall time lawmakers can serve from 14 years to 12 years but allow them to serve those years all in the House, all in the Senate or a combination.

Currently, they can serve up to six years in the House, three two-year terms, and up to eight years in the Senate, two four-year terms.

"They know this proposal is a difficult sell to Michigan voters, so they are trying to get legislators to put it on the ballot instead of getting voters to put it on the ballot through a petition process," Rinke said. "That saves the career politicians and their supporters the millions it would cost to gather signatures but denies voters the key role they should play in the process."

The backers of the initiative suggested last week they would attempt to gather 425,059 petition signatures to put the amendment measure on the ballot in November, a task that could require millions of dollars to fund. But they could also get the Legislature to place the proposal on the ballot through two-thirds votes in the House and Senate.

Andrea Bitely, spokeswoman for Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, said both options are on the table.

"The only way to change the constitution is via a statewide vote," Bitely said. "So, the voters will decide this issue."

She described the campaign as a "citizen-led effort" that's not coming from the Legislature. The proposal includes a requirement for financial disclosures from state officeholders. Michigan is currently one of two states without such a policy.

It's unclear whether state lawmakers would back sending the term limits proposal to Michigan voters. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has previously spoken in support of changing term limits but has voiced opposition to financial disclosures.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, supports term limits and financial disclosures but is focused on getting a House ethics reform plan enacted, Wentworth's spokesman Gideon D'Assandro said.

"He'll take a look if it comes to his desk," D'Assandro said of the amendment proposal. "Right now he's focused on the bills in the Legislature."

Supporters of the amendment idea, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and former state House Speaker Jase Bolger, have argued that extending the amount of time people can serve in a specific chamber of the Michigan Legislature will lead to better lawmaking.

Michigan voters approved the original constitutional amendment initiative to impose term limits in 1992, and past efforts for change have failed. Bolger, who represented the Marshall area in the House, acknowledged the public generally supports term limits.

"That's why it's important to not just keep term limits but to keep and strengthen term limits," he said.

But Rinke, a businessman from Bloomfield Township, said the proposal "will allow former elected politicians a second bite at the apple."

"Politicians knew the rules going in and those rules were put in place by the people of Michigan," he said. "I support term limits because career politicians have routinely failed us. What we need are public servants in office, not those that see elections as a means to their ends."

Rinke is one of 11 Republicans campaigning for the party's nomination for governor. The winner of the August primary will challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

cmauger@detroitnews.com