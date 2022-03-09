Lee Chatfield traveled the nation as Michigan's speaker, but who paid?

Five Michigan lawmakers departed in February 2019 for a convention with business leaders from the alcohol industry in Puerto Rico, where average temperatures hang in the 80s even at that time of year.

The Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association later reported spending $1,419 apiece for lodging and travel benefiting four of the legislators. But there was no disclosure mentioning the fifth and most powerful participant: then-House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who attended with his wife, Stephanie, and at least some of their five children.