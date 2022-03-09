Michigan Democrats object to clawing back hundreds of millions in state COVID aid
Melissa Nann Burke Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Washington — A group of House Democratic lawmakers fought part of a massive omnibus spending package that would have clawed back $7 billion in unused state COVID-19 aid, including as much as $584 million from Michigan.
The pushback delayed votes Wednesday on the $1.5 trillion package set to fund the federal government through September, including $13.6 billion intended to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.