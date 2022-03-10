Redistricting commissioners won't scale back 7% raise, say they're still working

Michigan's redistricting commissioners on Thursday stood by the 7% pay increases they approved for themselves last month, rejecting a motion to reconsider the increase after a public backlash.

The decision came after the commission last week approved a "cost of living adjustment" that would increase their annual salaries from $55,000 to $59,000 as the work of the commission decreases and as the group faces a $1.2 million shortfall.

Chairwoman Rebecca Szetela, a non-affiliated member of the commission, suggested a motion to reconsider the pay raise after negative public feedback. Commissioner Erin Wagner, a Republican, attempted to go further Thursday and lower the commission's salaries to 25% of the governor's salary, or about $39,750.

Both measures were rejected, with the motion to reconsider the pay rate failing on a tied 6-6 vote.

Some commissioners on Thursday argued a pay decrease was in order because group members' work had decreased since voting district maps were adopted in December. Others argued they still had work to do and couldn't take on other jobs while working for the commission.

"It was the people that requested this, our fellow commissioners," Commissioner M.C. Rothhorn, a Democrat, said in defense of the pay raises. "I do believe that we should be people-centered and not so much budget-centered. I do think it's important. I'm a fiscally responsible person"

But, Rothhorn said, "my fellow commissioners said they needed it. I trust them. That's why I voted for them."

Commissioner Rhonda Wagner, a Republican, opposed the pay raise Thursday and instead advocated for lowering members' pay, noting she wasn't checking email more than once or twice a day.

"What work are we doing that makes it where we should have a 7% pay raise?” Lange said.

Democratic commissioners Dustin Witjes and Juanita Curry said the discussion of reconsideration was "ridiculous" since they already voted on the measure. And Commissioner Brittni Kellom, a Democrat, took umbrage at the suggestion commissioners take a second job if they couldn't make ends meet with the current pay.

"The continued disrespect to the work that we’ve been doing — especially we do know that this is some people’s livelihood," Kellom said. "Again I echo what Commissioner Rothhorn said, we've been criticized this whole time so it doesn't surprise me that a raise or any discussion thus far in terms of what the commission decides could be frowned upon, "

The 13-member commission is seeking a legal opinion on when the duties of commission members expire and how their pay should be handled moving forward. While the commission's maps are complete, they still are completing final reports on their work and are facing two lawsuits challenging the maps.

The constitutional language that created the commission appears unclear about how long the members' pay should continue. It requires each commissioner's salary be at least 25% of the governor's salary, or $39,825, and that their terms last through a "census cycle." The language requires the Legislature to fund the commission for "each year the commission operates."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not include funding for the commission in her proposed budget, which begins Oct. 1.

The commission also voted Thursday to offer communications director Edward Woods the job of executive director in addition to his current duties upon Executive Director Suann Hammersmith's retirement at the end of the month.

The commission recommended a bump in Woods' pay from $123,500 to about $150,505, which would reflect Hammersmith's current pay of $136,000 plus the 7% pay increase, effective April 1, and a $5,000 pay increase.

Woods said he'd be willing to serve as executive director but said he'd like to negotiate his contract in private.

The commission also elected Rothhorn and Witjes as their new chair and co-chair for the commission.

