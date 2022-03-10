POLITICS

Omnibus funding package contains over $200M for Michigan projects

Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News

Washington — The $1.5 trillion spending package that passed the U.S. House late Wednesday contains at least $211 million in funding earmarked for about 175 Michigan projects. 

The legislation includes $348 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,    as well as $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry that connects people exposed during the Flint water crisis with health care and other services. 

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now