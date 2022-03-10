Omnibus funding package contains over $200M for Michigan projects
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — The $1.5 trillion spending package that passed the U.S. House late Wednesday contains at least $211 million in funding earmarked for about 175 Michigan projects.
The legislation includes $348 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as well as $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry that connects people exposed during the Flint water crisis with health care and other services.