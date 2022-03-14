Michigan set to receive nearly $13.6 million in federal transit grants

Washington — Michigan is set to receive nearly $13.6 million in transit grants for rural transit vehicles and bus facility repairs and expansions, officials said Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to get $6.1 million for the state to purchase transit vehicles for 13 public agencies, covering funding for a total of 47 vehicles, including zero to low-emission vehicles and related charging infrastructure, officials said.

The agency will also receive nearly $7.4 million for bus facility rehabilitation and expansion projects for four rural transit providers: The city of Alma, the Benzie Transportation Authority, the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority and the Thunder Bay Transportation Authority.

The facility project for Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority is to provide additional funding for a new facility, as the actual bids came in at more than double the original estimate due to skyrocketing construction costs since the pandemic hit, said MDOT spokesman Michael Frezell.

The grant awards were announced Monday by the Federal Transit Administration as part of $409.3 million in grants for 70 projects in 39 states to modernize and electrify buses and to make bus systems and routes more reliable and safer, the agency said.

Not all agencies that applied got money. The FTA said it received 303 eligible project proposals requesting roughly $2.56 billion in funding.

Under the bipartisan infrastructure package that Congress passed last year, an additional $5.1 billion in formula and competitive grant funding has been authorized for the next five years to modernize buses and bus transit facilities. This means additional projects will be funded in the next round of grants, the FTA said.

“Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain,” FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in a statement.

“Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”

