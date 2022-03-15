Rep. Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

Washington — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office said.

The St. Joseph Republican, who returned to Washington on Tuesday, learned he was positive after taking a routine test. The congressman is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to his office.

Upton will isolate for the next five days as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He is the latest member of the delegation to disclose an infection with COVID. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020.

mburke@detroitnews.com