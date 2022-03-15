Roberson viewed as contender in crowded primary for Detroit-area seat in Congress

Attorney Portia Roberson's entry into the Democratic primary for the open seat in Congress representing most of Detroit could potentially jolt the field, with party insiders suggesting she could draw some prized endorsements.

They view her ties from working in the Duggan and Obama administrations, as well as her experience at the local, county and federal levels as likely propelling her to rank among the top candidates in the run for the new 13th District, which covers the bulk of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and downriver communities.