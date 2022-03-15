Michigan state Rep. Carra drops bid for Congress after losing Trump endorsement

Lansing — Michigan state Rep. Steve Carra ended his campaign for Congress on Tuesday, days after former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Carra's Republican primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.

Carra, who had been endorsed by Trump in September, said he will now support Huizenga's reelection campaign. Carra's decision is a blow for fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, who potentially stood to benefit from Carra and Huizenga splitting the pro-Trump vote in the August GOP primary.