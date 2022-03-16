Michigan House Republicans introduce ethics reforms amid Chatfield probe

Lansing — Michigan House Republicans proposed Wednesday a series of ethics reforms that respond to controversies surrounding former Speaker Lee Chatfield, who is under investigation by the State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

The new bills would stop elected officials from paying immediate family members' wages out of their campaign accounts and would ban lawmakers from having their travel paid for by lobbyists. The proposals would also prohibit legislators from getting their travel expenses reimbursed through a nonprofit organization.