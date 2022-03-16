Where Michigan reps stand on planes for Ukraine, stronger sanctions against Russia
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — Michigan lawmakers want to do more to help Ukraine fight Russia, including sending planes and more arms and expanding sanctions, but they draw the line at a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace.
They and other members of Congress heard Wednesday directly from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who in an urgent, live-streamed video address invoked the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks and told lawmakers, "We need you right now."