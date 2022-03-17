Afghans with ties to MSU expected to arrive in U.S. from Albania next week

Washington — After seven months in limbo, a group of 69 Afghan refugees affiliated with Michigan State University are expected to arrive Tuesday via charter flight in the United States from Albania — to the great relief of their supporters in Michigan.

The group, which includes families and individuals, endured a harrowing ordeal trying to enter the Kabul airport in August after the Taliban takeover of their country, ultimately escaping on a private charter flight that took them to Tirana, the capital of Albania.