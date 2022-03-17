U.S. Rep. Lawrence endorses Portia Roberson for Detroit-area seat in Congress

Retiring U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence is endorsing attorney Portia Roberson in the Democratic primary for the open seat representing the bulk of Detroit in Congress, she said.

Lawrence, a Southfield Democrat in her fourth term, currently represents approximately 40% of the population of the new 13th District, which covers the bulk of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver communities.

She described Roberson, the CEO of the nonprofit Focus: Hope, as an experienced professional who is ethical, has integrity and who can "connect the dots" between federal resources and community needs.

"I’m really excited that she can walk in and do the job. I’ve seen her be able to form networks and going to Congress — the reality is that you need to raise money," Lawrence said.

"She’s had the success of raising money for Focus: Hope, to stabilize it. She took an organization in dire straits and turned it around."

The seat is open because U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit opted to run next door in the new 12th District after the redistricting process and Lawrence's decision to retire.

The crowded primary race includes at least nine candidates, such as state Sen. Adam Hollier, former state Rep. Sherry Gay Dagnogo, former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail, former Detroit police Chief Ralph Godbee, attorney Michael Griffe and state Rep. Shri Thanedar.

"There’s some people in this race who I have so much respect for, but at the end of the day, she is ready at this time. It’s hard here in Congress if you’ve not had the opportunity to be tried," Lawrence said.

Roberson "has worked in the Obama administration, in the housing crisis with the community, and she has results. … She has been on the ground doing the work, and her resume compared to others is so many levels above the other people who are running."

Lawrence also said Roberson, a former criminal defense attorney and prosecutor, also understands the challenges of criminal justice, working with the skilled trades and values working with diverse groups.

Roberson previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice as director of intergovernmental affairs and then led a team of federal officials embedded in Detroit City Hall through Obama's Strong Cities, Strong Communities initiative. She went on to work for the city under Mayors Dave Bing and Mike Duggan.

Roberson in a statement said she was honored to have Lawrence's endorsement. "I’ve served as a leader in city, county, state and federal government and will use my experience and relationships to meet the needs of this district on my first day in office.”

Lawrence, who is the Michigan delegation's only Black lawmaker, has said she feels strongly the state should continue having a "qualified, committed" African American representing the state.

She stressed the need to have someone in office asking questions like why Black women are dying from childbirth at higher rates, why Black women carry the largest amount of student debt and why Black homeownership has been declining for years.

"We need someone who can bring that voice to Congress," she said. "To be sure to be conscious of the fact of what we need to do with policy and what we need to do with resources to level the playing field."

