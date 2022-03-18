Financial adviser running for Michigan governor submits petition signatures

Lansing — Describing himself as the "moderate" in the Republican primary race for Michigan governor, Grand Haven financial adviser Michael Markey submitted Friday his petition signatures to get on the ballot.

Markey, 38, became the second GOP candidate for governor to turn over signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State's office. Republican Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor from Mattawan, did so on Jan. 19.

"I think people really want to see somebody who's got common sense and goes down the middle," Markey said of his success gathering petitions.

Markey said he submitted about 22,000 signatures. Michigan candidates for governor must collect 15,000 valid signatures to get their names on the ballot. The deadline is April 19.

Eleven Republicans are campaigning for the GOP nomination for governor. Primary voters will pick the nominee in August. The winner will challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she seeks a second term.

Whitmer's campaign on Thursday submitted about 30,000 petition signatures.

Markey is a co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network. The firm's website describes him as an author, host and investment adviser.

He played college baseball at Eastern Michigan University. He and his wife, Vanessa, have three children.

Markey said he wants to improve education in Michigan, promote unity and be proactive in addressing problems.

For example, he said, the state needs to figure out now how it adjusts to more people working remotely and how to save cities' downtown areas.

Markey said he's the only moderate candidate in the Republican primary and is one of only two GOP candidates who have publicly accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election. The other is Michael Brown, a captain with the Michigan State Police.

Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Michigan by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points. But former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters have maintained unproven claims that fraud influenced the outcome.

"People are people at the end of the day," Markey said of his approach. "I think we are more alike than we are different."

Whitmer won Michigan's 2018 race for governor by 9 percentage points over Republican Bill Schuette.

