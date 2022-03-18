Levin endorsed by 12 more Democratic U.S. representatives in primary race

Washington — U.S. Rep. Andy Levin announced Friday a group of endorsements by 12 House colleagues, including three Democratic committee chairs, in his primary race against U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens.

The group includes House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler of New York, House Natural Resources Chair Raul Grijálva of Arizona and House Small Business Committee Chair Nydia Velázquez of New York, as well as Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal of Washington state and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

"Whether we’re working to overthrow forced arbitration in sexual assault and harassment cases, promote renewable energy or defend political democracy against Putin and Trump, Andy Levin is constantly agitating, persuading and mobilizing for victory," said Raskin, who helped lead the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The other members are Labor Caucus Co-Chair Mark Pocan of Wisconsin; Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee; Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Al Green of Texas; Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania; Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García of Illinois; and D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton.

All except Green are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to which Levin belongs.

He previously was endorsed by Rep. Maxine Waters of California and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Stevens' campaign declined to comment.

Levin of Bloomfield Township and Stevens of Waterford Township each are running for a third term in the new 11th District, which covers communities such as Royal Oak, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

Stevens was endorsed by a dozen Democratic U.S. lawmakers in late February, including several members of the New Democrat Coalition. U.S. Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, and Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, have also supported her.

