Fight for Michigan GOP's future unfolds in Macomb County: 'A house to clean'

Mark Forton retired from his job as an autoworker in the year 2000 at age 53, believing the future of the country was on the line. He wanted to put everything he had into conservative Patrick Buchanan's Reform Party bid for the presidency.

Twenty-two years later, Forton is chairman of the Macomb County Republican Party and said he believes the stakes are even higher. He finds himself at the center of a fight for control of the GOP in a bellwether area of one of the nation's key swing states.