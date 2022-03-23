Mellissa Carone submits faulty affidavit that might jeopardize Michigan House run

Lansing — Republican Mellissa Carone, who gained national attention by advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election, signed an affidavit Monday for her state House campaign, falsely vowing that her fundraising disclosures were in order.

If not corrected, the affidavit could jeopardize her ability to get on the ballot in the Macomb County-based 60th District, according to two legal experts.