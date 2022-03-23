Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

Lansing — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey endorsed Tudor Dixon to be the state's next governor Wednesday, giving her the support of a top Republican lawmaker with an established political operation.

Shirkey of Clarklake is in his fourth year leading the Senate. In a statement released to the media, he argued that Dixon, a conservative commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, has "the right values, the right temperament and the right leadership qualities to turn Michigan around."

Dixon is one of 11 Republicans pursuing the GOP nomination for governor in the August primary election. The winner will take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall as she seeks a second term.

"I’ve worked with Gov. Whitmer about as closely as anyone in the Legislature has and I’m here to tell you, I sure wish I’d been working with Gov. Dixon instead because Michigan would be a very different — and better — place," Shirkey said.

Dixon has locked up three key GOP endorsements over the last four months. U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland and Lisa McClain of Bruce Township have previously come out in support of her campaign. The endorsements show key Republicans are buying into the argument from Dixon's campaign that she is the best candidate to take on Whitmer.

However, Dixon's fundraising numbers have lagged behind other contenders, including Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano and businessman Kevin Rinke. And fewer GOP voters know who she is than they do former Detroit police Chief James Craig.

Some in the GOP argue she has the potential to unite competing factions of the party: ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump and business-minded Republicans more focused on economic policy.

Trump, who has clashed with Shirkey in the past, has not endorsed in Michigan's gubernatorial primary yet. Many Republicans view Dixon and businessman Perry Johnson as top competitors for the ex-president's backing.

Last month, Dixon held a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. He appeared at the event and labeled her "very special."

Dixon has been critical of Whitmer's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and has contended that more power should be given to parents when it comes to their children's education.

In his statement Wednesday, Shirkey said Dixon would be a "Ron DeSantis kind of governor," referring to Florida's Republican governor.

She would be "a governor who inspires and leads, not a governor who just bosses people around," Shirkey added.

