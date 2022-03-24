'We reversed it': Michigan redistricting commission nixes 7% raise

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission voted Thursday to reverse a 7% raise its 13 commissioners had approved a month prior.

"We decided it wasn't a wise decision to have gone up 7%," Commissioner Steven Lett said in a press conference on Zoom, after the vote. "So we reversed it."

The commission in December passed three new maps that will decide the state's political future in congressional races, the state House and the state Senate.

More:Michigan redistricting panel wraps adoption of state House, Senate, congressional maps

The commission has been sued for the maps, thus far unsuccessfully.

The raise, coming two months after the maps were approved, was controversial, given its financial condition at the time, when it faced a $1.2 million shortfall.

More:Redistricting commission gives itself 7% pay increases despite $1.2M shortfall

"Certainly, there have been a number of public comments that weren't very complimentary," Lett said. "We took those into consideration, and all the commissioners gave it a second thought."

More:Redistricting commission gives itself 7% pay increases despite $1.2M shortfall

Pay will stay as is, at 35% of the governor's salary. That comes out to about $55,000, Lett said.

"They do listen to public feedback," said commission spokesman Edward Woods. "They do listen to public concern. Obviously, it was a hard decision."

On April 1, Woods will take over as the commission's executive director as the board prepares to dissolve.

Thursday's meeting was the last for Executive Director Sue Hammersmith. She and Lett described the job as "herding cats."

Dustin Witjes, one of the commissioners, described Hammersmith as a calming, grandmotherly presence.

"You understood that we all didn't know what we were doing," Commission Chair MC Rothhorn said to Hammersmith. "You helped us stay human and be human."

jdickson@detroitnews.com