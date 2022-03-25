Tom Leonard calls on Matt DePerno to disclose what happened with 'election fraud' fundraising

Waterford Township — Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard called Thursday on lawyer Matt DePerno to detail what happened with about $400,000 he raised through an "Election Fraud Defense Fund" as he pursued claims of wrongdoing in the 2020 presidential vote.

Leonard's request, which DePerno indicated he would not fulfill, came during a raucous debate in Waterford Township, featuring the three Republican candidates for attorney general. The North Oakland Republican Club and Americans for Prosperity hosted the event.