Insider: James Craig says Zelenskyy's actions in Ukraine remind him of his own

In a fundraising message that raised eyebrows in Michigan political circles, Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig connected events unfolding in Ukraine to protests in Detroit during the summer of 2020.

Craig's campaign sent the email last weekend with the subject line "Help me lead." Craig, the former Detroit police chief, wrote that he had watched Russians conduct an illegal invasion of Ukraine. Everyday citizens in Ukraine had taken up arms, and the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was "leading from the front," Craig added.