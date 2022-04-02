Macomb County crowds await Trump; some won't get in, fire chief said

Washington Township — Hours before President Donald Trump took the stage Saturday in Macomb County, crowds lined up outside a sports complex for the former president’s first rally in Michigan since the eve of the 2020 election.

Trump, who is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m., is expected to stump for his endorsed Michigan primary candidates including his picks for secretary of state and attorney general: Kristina Karamo and Matt DePerno.

Washington Township Fire Chief Brian Tyrell said the indoor capacity at Michigan Star Center would be capped at 5,500. He anticipated that capacity would be met and thousands more people would remain outside the facility.

Saturday’s visit comes three weeks ahead of the Michigan Republican nominating convention in Grand Rapids, where precinct delegates will choose which GOP candidates for secretary of state and attorney general will advance to the November elections. They also will select two nominees for the State Board of Education, the Michigan Supreme Court, as well as the Michigan State, Wayne State and University of Michigan boards.

The party will pick its gubernatorial nominee at the ballot boxes in the August primary.

Political experts have said they expect the April 23 nominating convention to test the extent of Trump's influence within the party.

Among the speakers expected to address the crowd Saturday are Karamo; DePerno; U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township; and west Michigan congressional hopeful John Gibbs, who is challenging GOP U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township — who voted to impeach the former president over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The event will mark Trump’s third visit to Michigan Star Center in Washington Township. He held a rally inside the indoor soccer field in 2018 in lieu of attending the White House correspondents dinner and returned for an outdoor rally ahead of the election in October 2020.

Macomb County was the largest Michigan county Trump won in the 2016 and 2020 elections and has been a frequent stopover in the former president’s effort to court the state’s blue-collar vote.

Michigan Democrats on Friday slammed the former president ahead of his visit, calling Trump a "failed salesman trying to peddle his right-wing extremism to an electorate that already rejected him."

“Michiganders know that Republicans cannot move their state forward, and that’s why they’ll re-elect Gov. Whitmer, Attorney General Nessel, and Secretary of State Benson in 2022," said Lavora Barnes, chairwoman for the Michigan Democratic Party.

Ty Paye brought his wife, son, nephew and family friend for Saturday’s rally as well as a longing for a return to the Trump presidency.

“Gas was low. I wasn’t paying $5 a gallon,” the 58-year-old Clinton Township resident said about life under Trump. “Everybody had a job. Groceries, I had money in my pockets. I got to go places. And now I can’t really.

“President Trump says what he’s going to do and he does it. And he cares about the American people and not their pockets. The Democrats, all they care about are their pockets.”

Marrah Madsen of Port Huron was similarly impressed by the president’s record while in office as well as his direct speech.

But the 45-year-old U.S. Navy veteran said that doesn’t mean a Trump endorsement influences her vote. Madsen said she’s a supporter of Karamo and gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano, a Mattawan chiropractor who gained a name for himself by opposing state restrictions during the pandemic.

“Some people it matters to,” Madsen said of Trump’s endorsement. “For me, it’s about the person. I do my own research, what I see online, what they say. … Your actions speak louder than your words.”

Sue Zerillo, a supporter of Soldano and DePerno, echoed Madsen’s ambivalence toward the former president's endorsement.

“His influence does help,” the 59-year-old Clinton Township resident said. “But the research you do on the people, that’s what I go by.”

Brad Bergman said he’s keeping an “open ear” and didn’t have “blinders” on when it came to endorsements or politics in general. But he was certain the Democratic officials currently in office were “not making the grade.”

“The governor, the AG, I know what they’ve done,” the 62-year-old Brighton man said. “I’ve personally felt it and I think they were wrong.”

