Body cam video shows state lawmaker during stop that led to her drunken driving arrest

New video shows the arrest of state Rep. Mary Cavanagh, who was arraigned last month on a charge of operating while intoxicated, second offense.

Cavanagh, a Democrat from Redford, was stopped in February in Livonia. In the video, she can be seen standing in the snow as an officer walks her through sobriety field testing.

The body camera footage does not include her entire body, but she is directed to stand on one leg while counting seconds.

"In my defense, I've never balanced like that before, so I just don't want it to be... in my defense, I can't...," Cavanagh, 30, is heard saying during one part of the video.

After Cavanagh was silent while attempting to stand on one leg, the officer reminds her to count out loud while standing. Cavanagh appears to wobble but not fall before the officer tells her to stop as he doesn't want her to fall.

He then directs her to get into the back of his car, telling her she is not going to be going in handcuffs.

A police report from the arrest, which took place shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 25, indicates that Cavanagh was stopped after police saw the vehicle she was driving had two flat tires.

She was traveling north on Merriman near Schoolcraft, according to a copy of the police report obtained through a public records request.

The officer began following the vehicle and then entered eastbound Interstate 96, at which point the vehicle began swerving between the right and center lanes and the front tire disconnected from the rim, the report said. The vehicle took the exit for Middlebelt Road, crossed the gore — the triangular divider between the expressway and exit ramp — and flipped on hazard lights.

The officer stopped Cavanagh, who said she felt "like I had some type of tire or something" but was unable to explain how the tires were damaged, according to the report. Cavanagh told the officer she was coming back from the Livonia Democratic Party, then later said she was traveling back from Lansing, the report said.

The results of Cavanagh's sobriety tests were redacted from the report, but she was arrested after the preliminary breath test, according to the report.

Cavanagh is the third House lawmaker this session to be arrested on a drunken driving charge. The February arrest was the second time she had been arrested by Livonia police for allegedly driving under the influence.

She pleaded guilty to an ordinance violation of operating while impaired after a May 2015 traffic stop in Livonia and received a year of probation, according to to Michigan State Police's ICHAT system.

Her arrest was first reported by Gongwer News Service.

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed to this report.