Candidate filing day: Dixon becomes 9th GOP governor hopeful to submit signatures

Lansing — Republican Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores became the ninth GOP candidate for Michigan governor to submit petition signatures Tuesday, six hours before the much watched 4 p.m. filing deadline.

Dixon's campaign turned in 29,735 signatures, she said, the most of any Republican gubernatorial hopeful so far. One more GOP candidate, businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills, is expected to file signatures before the deadline.

On Monday, former Detroit police Chief James Craig submitted his signatures, 21,735, and he described himself as "the candidate to beat" in the primary race.

"I think that he's got some stiff competition," Dixon said in response to Craig's comments. "I am pretty sure that I just handed in the highest number of signatures."

Dixon is a businesswoman and conservative commentator who has won the endorsements of state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake and U.S. Reps. Lisa McClain of Bruce Township and Bill Huizenga of Holland.

Former President Donald Trump has made positive comments about her but hasn't yet endorsed in the governor's race.

If all of the GOP candidates who have filed or are expected to file stay in the race, the August primary field for governor will be 10, a record size, according to the Lansing-based political newsletter Michigan Information and Research Service News.

The winner of the primary will take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she seeks a second term in November. Her campaign submitted 30,000 signatures in March.

After Tuesday's deadline, other campaigns have seven days to challenge a candidate's petition signatures, according to the Michigan Department of State. People who sign the nominating petitions must be registered voters and provide all of the required information. Residents aren't supposed to sign multiple candidates' petitions.

The Board of State Canvassers must complete its canvass of the petitions by May 31.

