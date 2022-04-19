Rep. Meijer: Past time for US to send senior envoy to show solidarity with Ukraine

Washington — Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer said it's past time for the United States to send a high-ranking senior official to Ukraine to show solidarity with the war-torn nation.

“We seem to be wringing our hands and fretting about having a senior official step foot on Ukrainian soil. It makes the U.S. look scared, it makes us look weak, it makes us look hesitant,” Meijer said in a Tuesday interview.