Crowded primary races mark Michigan's 2022 ballot after filing deadline

Lansing — Crowded primary races across Michigan, including a 10-Republican contest for governor and seven incumbent members of Congress facing challengers from within their own parties, fell into place at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline.

The resulting 2022 elections — the Aug. 2 primary is 105 days away — will be a test of whether GOP enthusiasm will push the party into power in Michigan or whether internal divisions and infighting will help leave it on the outside looking in.