Rudy Giuliani set to attend Michigan Republican Party convention

Lansing — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will attend this weekend's Michigan Republican Party convention to support University of Michigan Board of Regents candidate Lena Epstein, Epstein's campaign said Thursday.

Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, said in a statement he's backing Epstein, an Oakland County businesswoman, because "she is a proven conservative fighter who is not afraid to stand up for our conservative values."

"The battle for America's future goes through our college campuses and Lena will take on the woke liberal professors and communists in Ann Arbor," Giuliani added in the statement.

At Saturday's GOP convention in Grand Rapids, about 2,200 Republican delegates will endorse candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and university board positions.

Two of the eight seats on the UM board will be on the ballot this year. They are held by Democrats Michael Behm and Katherine White.

Epstein, a former U.S. House candidate, is co-owner of Southfield-based Vesco Oil Corp., one of the largest distributors of automotive and industrial lubricants, according to her campaign website.

She is one of four Republicans seeking two nominations for the UM board. The other three are Lauren Hantz, Sevag Vartanian and Andrea Fischer Newman, a former longtime regent according to the state party.

"I'm honored to have the support of America's Mayor, " Epstein said in a statement Thursday. "Rudy understands the importance of getting strong conservatives elected to the Board and I will follow through on my promise to hold the University accountable to the taxpayers."

Giuliani visited Michigan in December 2020, when he unsuccesfully urged state lawmakers to intervene in the results of the Nov. 3 election on Trump's behalf.

cmauger@detroitnews.com