Embattled Democrats press for border plan before lifting migrant restrictions

Washington — Key Michigan lawmakers are joining the growing ranks of their Democratic colleagues who are urging President Joe Biden to delay sunsetting the pandemic-era border restrictions known as Title 42.

Both U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Dan Kildee — both Democrats running in battleground districts this fall — are urging the Biden administration to delay lifting the restrictions until a plan is in place to handle the "inevitable" surge of migrants at the Southern border.