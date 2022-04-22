New Michigan GOP rules seek to prevent August upheaval, but will they work?

Lansing — Saturday's Michigan Republican Party endorsement convention will start a four-month stretch that could reshape the GOP in a battleground state, but key to what occurs will be arcane, new rules that attempt to prevent internal struggles ahead of the November election.

In interviews this week, party insiders said the new system for selecting nominees for positions like attorney general and secretary of state will likely benefit Republicans in the fall. But they also acknowledged that bitter infighting could continue past this weekend's gathering.