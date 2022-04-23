Michigan GOP convention begins in Grand Rapids, posing a test of Trump's influence

Grand Rapids — Thousands of Michigan Republicans were gathering in Grand Rapids Saturday morning for an endorsement convention that will help set the future of their party and reveal the reach of former President Donald Trump's influence.

The convention, where about 2,200 delegates will choose candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and university board positions, began at 10 a.m. at DeVos Place.

Many eyes will be focused on the attorney general race, which features Kalamazoo lawyer Matt DePerno, former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard of DeWitt, and state Rep. Ryan Berman of Commerce Township.

Trump has endorsed DePerno and attempted to bolster his campaign in recent weeks. His efforts have included visiting Macomb County for a rally on April 2. DePerno rose to prominence by spearheading litigation to challenge election results in northern Michigan's Antrim County.

Robert Wiley of Petoskey, an alternate delegate at the convention, is supporting DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo, who's also endorsed by Trump.

Wiley contended Saturday the media hadn't given concerns about the 2020 election proper coverage. Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points. Wiley labeled Trump the leader of the Republican Party.

"If they don’t win, I probably won’t say a word all the way home," Wiley said. "I’ll be very disappointed, very sad."

During a telephone town hall on Wednesday, the former president described the GOP attorney general contest as "one of the most important" races in the country.

"This choice is not just about 2022," Trump said. "This is about ensuring the state of Michigan cannot be stolen from Republicans in 2024 or ever again.

"Matt will stop it. Tom will not. He has not got the capability to stop it. And he had his chance, and he refused to do it. And people were shocked."

The race is widely expected to be close between DePerno and Leonard, who ran for attorney general in 2018 and lost to Democrat Dana Nessel by less than 3 percentage points. The winner of the Republican nomination, which will be officially made in August, will face Nessel in November.

Under the convention's rules, a candidate needs a majority of the total votes to win on the first ballot in the three-way race featuring Berman, DePerno and Leonard. If no one gets a majority on the first ballot, there would be a second vote with the top two candidates.

A win for DePerno will be viewed as a victory for Trump. A win for Leonard or Berman could be a signal his influence has at least somewhat diminished within the Michigan GOP.

In the secretary of state race, Karamo, an Oak Park educator, is running against state Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain and Chesterfield Township Clerk Cindy Berry.

LaFave welcomed delegates as they entered DeVos Place on Saturday morning. He has argued that Karamo won't be able to win over swing voters in the general election and won't be able to defeat Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

"We can either have somebody who can win against Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson or not," LaFave said.

Like DePerno, Karamo also gained the spotlight by making unproven claims of fraud concerning the 2020 election. Trump's loss in Michigan has been upheld by more than 200 audits, a series of court rulings and an investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee.

The GOP delegates will endorse candidates for Michigan State University Board of Trustees, the University of Michigan Board of Regents and the State Board of Education. In each contest, there are four candidates competing for two nominations.

For the MSU board, the candidates are Travis Menge, Melanie Foster, Rick Wendorf and Mike Balow. For the UM board, the candidates are Lauren Hantz, Sevag Vartanian, Andrea Fischer Newman and Lena Epstein.

For the state Board of Education, the candidates are Linda Lee Tarver, Michelle Frederick, Richard Zeile and Tamara Carlone.

