Michigan Senate candidate: 'A family should be a White mom, White dad and White kids'
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — Randy Bishop, a right-wing Michigan radio host who filed last week to run for the state Senate, said on his show last month that TV commercials were attempting to make him feel guilty because he thinks families should be all White.
Bishop, who goes by "Trucker Randy," made the comments on his March 31 show, according to a podcast that was still available Sunday on his website. He didn't respond to multiple requests for comment.