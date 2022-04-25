Division, Trump dominate Michigan GOP convention as doubts surface over 2022

Do not move the photo from the top. This is an article-plus imagetopper

Grand Rapids — A spring convention that was intended to help Michigan Republicans better prepare for the November election spurred new conflict over the weekend as criticisms flew at the GOP leadership and its chosen candidates.

Inside DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Republican delegates endorsed Kristina Karamo, an Oak Park educator, for secretary of state, and Matt DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer, for attorney general. Both candidates had been supported by former President Donald Trump and focused their campaigns on unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's November 2020 election, assertions that remain popular among the party's most ardent backers but are far less favored among swing voters.