GOP official aims to block Marlinga from ballot as ineligible for office
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
A Republican official is trying to block retired Macomb County Circuit Judge Carl Marlinga from appearing on the ballot this year, arguing the Democratic congressional candidate is ineligible to run for office.
Attorneys for Barbara VanSyckel claim that Marlinga is not eligible because the state constitution prohibits judges from running for non-judicial office for a year after leaving the bench.