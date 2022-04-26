James Craig's petitions for governor challenged by pro-Tudor Dixon PAC
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — A political action committee that's supporting Republican Tudor Dixon for governor is challenging the petition signatures that fellow GOP candidate James Craig submitted to get his name on the August primary ballot.
Michigan Strong, a super PAC, announced the move at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, two hours before the deadline to file challenges. Candidates for governor must submit 15,000 valid signatures from registered voters to get their names on the ballot.