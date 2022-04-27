GOP's Kevin Rinke wants to end Michigan's income tax; plan for budget cuts comes later
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — Businessman Kevin Rinke, a Republican who's running to be Michigan's next governor, has vowed to eliminate the 4.25% individual income tax by 2024, but he wouldn't specify how he would cut the budget or fund government without the revenue.
Rinke of Bloomfield Township said his proposal would make Michigan more competitive economically and help residents keep more of their own money amid rising prices.