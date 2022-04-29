Metro Detroit voters set to fill three vacant state House seats with GOP control at stake

Metro Detroit voters in select communities will be voting Tuesday to fill vacant seats in three state House districts covering parts of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties and helping to determine whether Republican keep control of the chamber.

Democrats are expected to prevail in the Wayne County stronghold of state House District 15, while Republicans are favored to win back seats in GOP-leaning Oakland County's 43rd and Macomb County's 36th districts. A controversial Republican is running to hold on to a GOP-leaning seat in Kent County.