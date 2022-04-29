Separate challenge targets James Craig's signature gatherers: 'Not my signature'
Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
Lansing — A separate challenge to a Michigan judicial candidate's petitions is targeting the same collectors who allegedly submitted forged signatures on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig.
The challenge against Oakland County Circuit Court candidate Tricia Dare's petitions names all eight of the same individuals who, the Michigan Democratic Party claims, gathered thousands of bad signatures on behalf of Craig, the former Detroit police chief.