Wave of primary challenges against Michigan GOP lawmakers hits amid Trump turmoil

Lansing — The number of incumbent Michigan Republican lawmakers facing primary election challenges from within their own party has tripled this year against the backdrop of a meddling former president and frustration centered on the last election.

The escalation in primary challenges comes amid a feud within the House Republican caucus as some legislators contend Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, who hopes to be the next House GOP leader and is backed by former President Donald Trump, is doing too much to support newcomers looking to unseat his incumbent colleagues.